Dabur India Q1 Result | Consolidated profit rises 50% QoQ as revenue grows 12%

Dabur India Ltd on August 4 reported a flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) at Rs 441 crore as compared to the year-ago period. The PAT has improved marginally by 0.6 percent from Rs 438 crore last year. On a sequential basis, it surged 50 percent from Rs 294 crore PAT recorded during the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.822 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 12 percent.

Growth in revenue was aided by robust 180 percent YoY growth in its retails business and a strong double digit growth in its food and other businesses. Sequentially, the food business grew the most by 69 percent, while other and retails business revenues increased by 37 and 15 percent respectively.

However, growth in its mainstay consumer care business remained flat both on year as well as sequential basis. The business continues to contribute the major chunk of revenues with a share of 75.7 percent of total revenues. The revenue share however, has declined from 83 percent last year as well as in previous quarter.

The food business improved its revenue share to 21.6 percent from 15.4 percent last year and 14.3 percent during previous quarter.

The company’s India standalone business grew by ~10 percent on year (3-year CAGR of 10.2 percent) while its international business recorded a constant currency growth of 8 percent (3-year CAGR of 5 percent).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter dipped 1.5 percent on year to Rs 552 crore while the EBITDA margin contracted 180 bps on year to 19.3 percent.

Dabur closed Rs 4.1 higher at Rs 573.95 on August 4 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock is trading higher by ten percent over the past one month.