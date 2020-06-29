CG Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore, down 69.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore in March 2020 down 69.01% from Rs. 1,988.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 288.06 crore in March 2020 down 52.23% from Rs. 189.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.22 crore in March 2020 down 170.59% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2019.
CG Power shares closed at 7.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.44% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|616.25
|1,178.32
|1,988.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|616.25
|1,178.32
|1,988.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|407.25
|627.63
|1,335.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.97
|5.95
|13.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.36
|146.33
|-58.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.81
|237.74
|267.09
|Depreciation
|40.60
|61.99
|49.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|166.50
|197.26
|330.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-143.24
|-98.58
|50.33
|Other Income
|20.42
|12.15
|16.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-122.82
|-86.43
|67.31
|Interest
|83.00
|79.96
|141.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-205.82
|-166.39
|-74.26
|Exceptional Items
|-172.85
|-53.57
|-152.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-378.67
|-219.96
|-227.22
|Tax
|-88.86
|-9.97
|-49.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-289.81
|-209.99
|-177.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.75
|-0.08
|-14.90
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-288.06
|-210.07
|-192.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|3.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-288.06
|-210.07
|-189.23
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.52
|-3.26
|-2.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.52
|-3.26
|-2.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.52
|-3.26
|-2.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.52
|-3.26
|-2.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:05 pm