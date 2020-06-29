CG Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore, down 69.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore in March 2020 down 69.01% from Rs. 1,988.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 288.06 crore in March 2020 down 52.23% from Rs. 189.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.22 crore in March 2020 down 170.59% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 7.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.44% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.