App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore, down 69.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.25 crore in March 2020 down 69.01% from Rs. 1,988.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 288.06 crore in March 2020 down 52.23% from Rs. 189.23 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.22 crore in March 2020 down 170.59% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 7.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.44% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations616.251,178.321,988.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations616.251,178.321,988.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials407.25627.631,335.69
Purchase of Traded Goods9.975.9513.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.36146.33-58.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost120.81237.74267.09
Depreciation40.6061.9949.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses166.50197.26330.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-143.24-98.5850.33
Other Income20.4212.1516.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-122.82-86.4367.31
Interest83.0079.96141.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-205.82-166.39-74.26
Exceptional Items-172.85-53.57-152.96
P/L Before Tax-378.67-219.96-227.22
Tax-88.86-9.97-49.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-289.81-209.99-177.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items1.75-0.08-14.90
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-288.06-210.07-192.49
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----3.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-288.06-210.07-189.23
Equity Share Capital125.35125.35125.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.52-3.26-2.89
Diluted EPS-4.52-3.26-2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.52-3.26-2.89
Diluted EPS-4.52-3.26-2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #CG Power #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.