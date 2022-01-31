MARKET NEWS

    BPCL Q3 Results | Consolidated net profit spikes 48% to Rs 2,805 crore, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 5

    BPCL Q3 Results | Consolidated revenue at Rs 1,17,702.6 crore increased by 34.8 percent against Rs 87,292.62 crore logged in the year-ago quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
    State-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation on January 31 reported a healthy 47.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,805.09 crore  for the quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY21-22).

    The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,900.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Consolidated revenue at Rs 1,17,702.6 crore increased by 34.8 percent against Rs 87,292.62 crore logged in the year-ago quarter.

    The standalone net profit during the quarter came in at Rs 2,462.45 crore, down by 11.3 percent against Rs 2,777.62 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. The company recorded revenue at Rs 1,18,536.76 crore for Q3FY22, up 36.9 percent YoY.

    BPCL in its filing on Monday said the market sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 was 30.69 MMT as compared to 27.57 MMT achieved during nine months ended December 31, 2020.

    The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the company during nine months ended December 2021 was $6.78 per barrel, up from $2.90 per barrel recorded in same period last fiscal, said the company.

    BPCL also said it has declared second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

    It has fixed February 11 as Record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

    The share price of the oil marketing company rallied 3.67 percent to settle at Rs 397 on the BSE.
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 08:24 pm
