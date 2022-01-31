MARKET NEWS

    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    Indian Oil Q3 result | Consolidated net profit jumps 41%, firm announces interim dividend of Rs 4

    Revenue from operations stood at Rs 199,375.30 crore against Rs 147,676.04 crore in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 35 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
    On a standalone basis, the oil marketing company reported a net profit of Rs 5,860.80 crore, up 19 percent against Rs 4,916.59 crore logged in the December 2020-21 quarter.

    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on January 31 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,143.08 crore for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 (Q3FY22), up 40.9 percent against Rs 4,359.11 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,99,375.30 crore against Rs 1,47,676.04 crore in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 35 percent.

    At the operating level, however, consolidated EBITDA increased 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,773.63 crore, but margin contracted to 5.4 percent in Q3FY22, down against 6.62 percent reported in the corresponding period last fiscal.

    EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

    Revenue from operations on standalone basis came in at Rs 1,97,172.01 crore in,up 34.6 percent compared to Rs 1,46,464.64 crore reported in the year-ago period.

    The company also announced a second interim dividend of 40 percent i.e. Rs 4.00 per equity share for the year 2021-2022. The interim dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 2, 2022.

    IOC's board has fixed February 10, 2022, as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim dividend, the company said in its earnings release.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Oil Corporation #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:45 pm
