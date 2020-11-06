Berger Paints Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,742.55 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,742.55 crore in September 2020 up 9.01% from Rs. 1,598.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.94 crore in September 2020 up 13.31% from Rs. 194.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.39 crore in September 2020 up 34.3% from Rs. 266.85 crore in September 2019.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2019.

Berger Paints shares closed at 647.25 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 29.89% over the last 12 months.