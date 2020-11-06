172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|berger-paints-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1742-55-crore-up-9-01-y-o-y-6075521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Berger Paints Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,742.55 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,742.55 crore in September 2020 up 9.01% from Rs. 1,598.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.94 crore in September 2020 up 13.31% from Rs. 194.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.39 crore in September 2020 up 34.3% from Rs. 266.85 crore in September 2019.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2019.

Berger Paints shares closed at 647.25 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 29.89% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,742.55930.761,598.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,742.55930.761,598.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials750.30324.76863.42
Purchase of Traded Goods249.8275.23128.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.33149.53-48.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost114.09116.21112.50
Depreciation53.7250.3647.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses296.46172.94292.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax281.4941.73203.89
Other Income23.187.8315.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.6749.56219.62
Interest10.9112.3910.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax293.7637.17209.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax293.7637.17209.24
Tax71.6417.6112.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.1219.56196.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.1219.56196.34
Minority Interest-0.110.330.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.07-4.47-1.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates220.9415.42194.98
Equity Share Capital97.1297.1297.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.280.162.01
Diluted EPS2.280.162.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.280.162.01
Diluted EPS2.280.162.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results

