Bajaj Finance Results Preview | Net profit to soar 75% on strong loan growth

Bajaj Finance is all set to report strong numbers for the quarter ended March aided by reopening of the economy.

The non-bank lender is expected to report a 75 percent year on year growth in net profit at Rs 2,353 crore aided by strong growth in topline and operating performance, according to five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The net interest income is likely to soar 40 percent to Rs 5,383 crore driven by high disbursements. Bajaj Finance earlier this month said that new loans jumped 15 percent year on year.

The firm, which will release earnings on April 26, reported a 29 percent year on year growth and nine percent sequential growth in assets under management during the quarter.

Operating performance will remain strong as the lender could report pre-provision operating profit at Rs 3,977.7 crore, up 30.3 percent on year.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that credit costs will decline 27 percent on quarter driven by improvement in collection.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that net interest margin could decline 20 basis points on a sequential basis to 10.6 percent due to seasonal trends.

Besides earnings, investors will eye management commentary on asset quality as well as progress on app-based ecosystem. Bajaj Finance has launched its own financial app to catch up with many fintech rivals.

At 11:20 am, shares of Bajaj Finance were up 0.7 percent at Rs 7,185.95 on the National Stock Exchange.





