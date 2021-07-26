MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 94% to Rs 2,160 crore, NII increases to Rs 7,760 crore

Axis Bank had reported a profit of Rs 1,112.17 crore and net interest income at Rs 6,985 crore in Q1FY21.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Axis Bank

Axis Bank

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Bank, country's third largest private sector lender, posted a standalone profit of Rs 2,160.15 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), thereby rising 94.2 percent year-on-year due to low base.

The standalone profit in Q1FY21 at Rs 1,112.17 crore was impacted by the higher provisions due to nationwide lockdown to control Covid spread.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 11.1 percent to Rs 7,760.27 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs 6,985.31 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies remained elevated at Rs 3,532.01 crore in Q1FY22, higher by 7.2 percent compared to Rs 3,294.98 crore in Q4FY21, but have fallen 20 percent compared to Rs 4,416.42 crore in Q1FY21, the period which impacted by Covid-led lockdown.

Asset quality weakened for the June 2021 quarter. The gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances increased 15 bps sequentially to 3.85 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances rose 15 bps QoQ to 1.20 percent in Q1.

Close

Related stories

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 38.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,588.17 crore in Q1FY22, which included gains from securities' transactions, commission earned from guarantees/letters of credit, fees earned from providing services to customers, selling of third party products, ATM sharing fees, and recoveries from written off accounts, said the private sector lender in its BSE filing on July 26.

Pre-provision operating profit at Rs 6,416.04 crore during the quarter ended June 2021 increased by 9.8 percent compared to year-ago period.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

(This is a developing story, keep checking the copy for fresh updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Axis Bank #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.