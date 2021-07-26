Axis Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 94% to Rs 2,160 crore, NII increases to Rs 7,760 crore

Axis Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Bank, country's third largest private sector lender, posted a standalone profit of Rs 2,160.15 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), thereby rising 94.2 percent year-on-year due to low base.

The standalone profit in Q1FY21 at Rs 1,112.17 crore was impacted by the higher provisions due to nationwide lockdown to control Covid spread.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 11.1 percent to Rs 7,760.27 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs 6,985.31 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies remained elevated at Rs 3,532.01 crore in Q1FY22, higher by 7.2 percent compared to Rs 3,294.98 crore in Q4FY21, but have fallen 20 percent compared to Rs 4,416.42 crore in Q1FY21, the period which impacted by Covid-led lockdown.

Asset quality weakened for the June 2021 quarter. The gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances increased 15 bps sequentially to 3.85 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances rose 15 bps QoQ to 1.20 percent in Q1.

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 38.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,588.17 crore in Q1FY22, which included gains from securities' transactions, commission earned from guarantees/letters of credit, fees earned from providing services to customers, selling of third party products, ATM sharing fees, and recoveries from written off accounts, said the private sector lender in its BSE filing on July 26.

Pre-provision operating profit at Rs 6,416.04 crore during the quarter ended June 2021 increased by 9.8 percent compared to year-ago period.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

(This is a developing story, keep checking the copy for fresh updates.)