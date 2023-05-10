Alps Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 49.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2023 up 51.32% from Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 68.96% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.
Alps Industries shares closed at 1.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.
|Alps Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|1.43
|49.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|1.43
|49.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.96
|0.65
|35.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.05
|10.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.18
|10.54
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.28
|0.99
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.26
|-0.34
|-16.23
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.04
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-0.30
|-14.46
|Interest
|13.95
|13.79
|14.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.05
|-14.08
|-29.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-7.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.05
|-14.08
|-37.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.05
|-14.08
|-37.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.05
|-14.08
|-37.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.05
|-14.08
|-37.08
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-3.60
|-9.47
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-3.60
|-9.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-3.60
|-9.47
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-3.60
|-9.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
