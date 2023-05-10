Alps Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 49.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2023 up 51.32% from Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 68.96% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

Alps Industries shares closed at 1.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.