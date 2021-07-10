COVID-19 Vaccine | Belgium adds Covishield to Green Pass, becomes 15th European country to recognise vaccine

While the Green Pass is poised to boost Europe's busy summer vacation period, the more infectious Delta variant is already looming – threatening to curtail its use and trigger an "emergency brake". (Image: Shutterstock)

Belgium has become the 15th European country to recognise Covishield – the Serum Institute of India-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, for its Green Pass.



Some important decisions today:

will donate a first load of vaccines to COVAX this month. Meanwhile we explore ways to scale up local manufacturing

recognizes Covishield, AZ vaccine distributed by COVAX. Important to fight vaccine inequality & vaccine hesitation. pic.twitter.com/6USc2AnQYu

— Meryame Kitir (@MeryameKitir) July 7, 2021

The Belgium Embassy in India on July 9 said the country recognises that Covishield is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being produced by SII and distributed by the World Health Organisation’s COVAX initiative. It called the move “an important decision” in the fight for vaccine equality.

Speaking to ANI, Arnaud Lion, Charge d'affaires of Belgium embassy said, “The inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination on July 7. This will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield.”

This takes the total of European countries that accept Covishield vaccination for travellers to enter their regions to 15. The vaccine is also recognised in Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

This was also noted by WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, who tweeted: "15 countries in EU now recognise Covishield for travellers," she wrote on Twitter.