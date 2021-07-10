Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu records 3,039 new COVID-19 cases, 69 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | South Korea reports third consecutive record high new COVID-19 cases: KDCA
South Korea posted its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said today, the third consecutive day of record highs in new infection cases. Starting July 12, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said yesterday, as the streak of record new cases fanned concern. The country reported 1,378 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on the day, up from Thursday's previous record of 1,316 a day.
South Korea has so far fared better than many industralised nations in infections and deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.22% and the number of severe cases at 148 as of Friday, which is much lower than the previous peak in late December. (Reuters)