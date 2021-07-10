MARKET NEWS

July 10, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

July 10, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu records 3,039 new COVID-19 cases, 69 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 36.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.07 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,05,939 deaths. A total of 2,98,88,284 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,58,727 active COVID-19
cases in the country, which comprises 1.49 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.19 percent. Globally, more than 18.59 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 40.17 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 36.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 10, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | South Korea reports third consecutive record high new COVID-19 cases: KDCA

    South Korea posted its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said today, the third consecutive day of record highs in new infection cases.  Starting July 12, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said yesterday, as the streak of record new cases fanned concern. The country reported 1,378 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on the day, up from Thursday's previous record of 1,316 a day.
    South Korea has so far fared better than many industralised nations in infections and deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.22% and the number of severe cases at 148 as of Friday, which is much lower than the previous peak in late December. (Reuters)

  • July 10, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 3,039 new COVID-19 cases, 69 fatalities

    Tamil Nadu reported 69 deaths and 3,039 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which include that of a returnee from West Bengal. With this, the total infected and the fatalities so far rose to 25,13,098 and 33,322 respectively, the Health Department said. As many as 3,411 people got discharged during the day, aggregating to 24,46,552 leaving 33,224 active infections, a bulletin said.  (PTI) 

  • July 10, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 8,992 COVID-19 cases, 200 deaths

    Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities yesterday while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said. The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034. The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to July 8, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths. The official said as many as 10,458 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,00,440. The state now has 1,12,231 active cases. (PTI) 

  • July 10, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam logs 2,493 new COVID-19 new cases, 24 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,29,693 yesterday as 2,493 more people tested positive for the infection, while 24 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,788, a health bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.90 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The state now has 21,689 active cases, while 5,01,869 people have thus far recovered from the infection, including 2,841 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.75 percent. (PTI) 

  • July 10, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

