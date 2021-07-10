COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 30.55 lakh doses administered in India on July 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

More than 30.55 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 9, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 37.21 crores.

On the 175th day of the vaccination drive on July 9, 19.50 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 11.05 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- More than 86 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi to date, according to official figures shared by authorities on July 9. The vaccination bulletin released by the city health department on the day said less than a day of vaccine stock was left. To date, 86,79,688 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said. On July 9, 1,58,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, which included 1,11,408 first doses and 47,506-second doses.

- Around 2.14 lakh women with children up to 13 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nagpur district on priority to protect them from a possible third wave of the infection, an official said on the day. The vaccination will take place in all areas of the district, except those falling under Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits, and a survey to identify the 2.14 lakh women has been completed, said Zilla Parishad CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar.

- The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on July 10 due to a shortage of doses and no inoculation will take place on July 11 on account of weekly off of staffers, the BMC said on the day. The drive remained suspended in BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres in the metropolis due paucity of doses on the day.

- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the day, urging him to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the state so that people can be inoculated before December. More than 42 per cent of people above the age of 18 years have been given the first dose of vaccine, Gehlot said in his letter.

- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealed on the day to people who have taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and cautioned against crowding at tourist places. Speaking to reporters here after a review meeting, Pawar said in light of a shortage of vaccine doses, inoculation centres are closed in the Pune district for the last two days.

- The city-based AGs Health Care, an outpatient centre to be approved by the Tamil Nadu government as a COVID-19 vaccination centre, is launching a Sputnik V vaccination drive from July 12.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,67,52,653 Arunachal Pradesh 6,91,832 Assam 77,91,035 Bihar 1,83,85,049 Chandigarh 5,94,496 Chhattisgarh 1,02,95,201 Delhi 88,11,016 Goa 10,63,057 Gujarat 2,73,53,299 Haryana 97,68,313 Himachal Pradesh 42,58,863 Jharkhand 75,73,425 Karnataka 2,52,77,125 Kerala 1,54,12,624 Madhya Pradesh 2,32,29,286 Maharashtra 3,59,75,359 Odisha 1,33,76,830 Punjab 81,29,570 Rajasthan 2,61,99,594 Tamil Nadu 1,73,36,409 Telangana 1,22,72,976 Uttar Pradesh 3,68,18,042 Uttarakhand 48,64,399 West Bengal 2,38,53,601

