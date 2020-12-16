COVID-19 impact: Infosys to practise 'hybrid' work model to build ‘social capital’

live bse live

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said on December 15 that the company would prefer a flexible hybrid work model wherein employees would not have to come to the office every day. At a virtual conference, Parekh said the company had built a flexible model to facilitate work from home. It is now time to start working on building ‘social capital’, he said.

Parekh said that - going forward - the company would focus on putting in place a hybrid work model as it would depend on how the situation evolves.

"However, the flexibility will remain critical," he said.

There will be flexibility in the models that will allow employee work from different locations at different times, he added.

"Having said that we also feel this whole concept of social capital is extremely important. We think that it is important as the COVID-19 situation gets behind us, we start to create that social capital again so will have more and more work from the office environment as well. We have not decided the exact approach it will take," Parekh said.

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said during the company's conference, "When the pandemic struck, it was very easy for Infosys relatively to many other companies to transition its 2,40,000 employees in 40 countries to work from home."

Nilekani said that the option to provide work from home was created by investment in technology, network and cybersecurity framework.