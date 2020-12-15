Infosys ready to work with Indian, foreign govts for vaccine management solution, says CEO Salil Parekh

Salil Parekh

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys is open to work with Indian and foreign government agencies, and various industry bodies for the vaccine management solution it had developed, said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

Infosys launched a vaccine management solution, which was built by its subsidiary Simplus on the Salesforce platform, last month.

Speaking to the media on December 15 at the Infosys Media Day 2020 event, Parekh said, “We are absolutely supportive of the various government agencies, of course in India and anywhere in the world that would leverage some of these solutions.”

The Infosys vaccine management solution is an end-to-end solution that can be used by both individuals and healthcare service providers. While individuals can use the platform to register with the governments and schedule appointments, providers can use it to maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details and document adverse effects.

However, responding to a specific question on whether the company is in talks with the Indian government and at what stages the talks are in, Parekh said, “On that, I don’t want to make any specific comments but our solution is available for anyone to use and we have discussions with many jurisdictions.”

“Our plan is to offer it to any jurisdiction or some of the business bodies and see how they want to leverage it. It is not something where we are trying to do on a commercial basis. Of course, we are putting capabilities in that,” he added.

The company will showcase it to various jurisdictions and would help and support the government and other agencies, that want to leverage the platform for managing vaccine distribution. The company is also working with industry bodies, where he said there is some discussion on the support they can offer. “Wherever we can contribute, we are more than ready to work with them,” he added.

Such solutions assume significance as countries worldwide have begun to roll out vaccines starting with the UK and the US. India too is preparing for a mass vaccination drive.

Unlike earlier, the scale at which vaccinations happen is huge with millions needing shots at the same time. For this, technology intervention would be important. Governments would require robust IT systems for patient management, temperature control and supply chain management to ensure that the entire process goes smoothly.

On the topic of business opportunities, the company expects revenues from digital to be 50 percent in the next few quarters as technology spend is likely to continue. However, he did not share the exact timeline for achieving the same. Currently, digital accounts for about 47 percent of the revenue.

“What we have seen in the last few years is the increased adoption of digital. The past few months saw the acceleration of it. Technology spend scenario is extremely strong at this stage,” he added.

For instance, there is tremendous appetite for investments in technology as clients pivot to digital channels to cater to their customers. There are more new deals around digital transformation that the company is seeing.

However, uncertainty around the pandemic continues as Europe goes into the second lockdown. “At this stage, we have not seen anything that is different than what we were seeing in terms of the activity (due to the second lockdown in Europe). Of course, we are extremely watchful,” he said. Europe accounts for about 24 percent of the company's revenue.

Parekh pointed out that the company is not seeing any abnormal pricing pressures when it comes to deals as the client's IT systems beginning to drive growth for them. Decision making is not impacted too. "The decision making has progressed at about the same pace as we have seen in Q2," he added.