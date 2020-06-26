App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 a turning point for facilities management services, says India’s second largest provider

Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director of SIS, shares how clients have increased focus on keeping their offices and factories disinfected

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rituraj Sinha's bet in 2009 to diversify SIS, which till then was known for its security business, into facilities management is now helping the company as demand for its services has shot up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies have increased their focus and spend on sanitation and hygiene as they try to limit the damage to their employees and facilities.

These firms are now spending up to 25 percent more on keeping their facilities disinfected.

Close

"The global pandemic has surely changed the way companies think about managing their offices and factories. It is a turning point. While it was a priority earlier too, now safety has become the top most," said Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS.

related news

"If we hadn't invested in building capacity in our facilities management business, we would have surely missed this bus," adds Sinha.

It's not just the companies who are asking for more intense sanitation solutions, but also schools. Sinha narrates a meeting he had with the senior management of a leading school chain in India.

"Though schools may not open before October, they wanted to understand what should be done to ensure safety of students, and also how to communicate with parents on hygiene and sanitation," says Sinha.

The facilities management segment is now the second biggest revenue generator for the company, after security solutions and ahead of cash management.

It is also the fastest growing, with revenues in the 2020 financial year growing by 34 percent, compared to 30.1 percent in the security business and 13.9 percent in cash management.

Tie up with Dabur

Responding to clients' needs, SIS has also started supplying PPE like masks and gloves. "We have tied up with Dabur for this," says Sinha.

The two companies have launched a COVID-19 Safety Kit, which comes with different kinds of masks, gloves and sanitisers.

With many companies opening up their offices and facilities, post the government lifting the lockdown, focus has been to keep the virus at bay.

"Companies are asking for more security men, and for more intense cleaning," says Sinha. This means that instead of just a bucket and a mop - the norm earlier - companies want sophisticated equipment and chemicals to be used for cleaning. Work stations are cleaned up to three times a day, from just once, earlier.

"Some want organic chemicals to be use for cleaning," says Sinha, and adds that a few of the clients want a 'safety assurance tag' for their facilities to instill confidence among employees.

The increased demand for these services has helped SIS make up for the lack of business among clients who are yet to open up their facilities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19 #SiS

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

ICMR invites drugmakers to produce equine antiserum against COVID-19

ICMR invites drugmakers to produce equine antiserum against COVID-19

Coronavirus impact | April payroll data indicates decline in formal job creation: Report

Coronavirus impact | April payroll data indicates decline in formal job creation: Report

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.