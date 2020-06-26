COVID-19 a turning point for facilities management services, says India’s second largest provider

Rituraj Sinha's bet in 2009 to diversify SIS, which till then was known for its security business, into facilities management is now helping the company as demand for its services has shot up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies have increased their focus and spend on sanitation and hygiene as they try to limit the damage to their employees and facilities.

These firms are now spending up to 25 percent more on keeping their facilities disinfected.

"The global pandemic has surely changed the way companies think about managing their offices and factories. It is a turning point. While it was a priority earlier too, now safety has become the top most," said Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS.

"If we hadn't invested in building capacity in our facilities management business, we would have surely missed this bus," adds Sinha.

It's not just the companies who are asking for more intense sanitation solutions, but also schools. Sinha narrates a meeting he had with the senior management of a leading school chain in India.

"Though schools may not open before October, they wanted to understand what should be done to ensure safety of students, and also how to communicate with parents on hygiene and sanitation," says Sinha.

The facilities management segment is now the second biggest revenue generator for the company, after security solutions and ahead of cash management.

It is also the fastest growing, with revenues in the 2020 financial year growing by 34 percent, compared to 30.1 percent in the security business and 13.9 percent in cash management.

Tie up with Dabur

Responding to clients' needs, SIS has also started supplying PPE like masks and gloves. "We have tied up with Dabur for this," says Sinha.

The two companies have launched a COVID-19 Safety Kit, which comes with different kinds of masks, gloves and sanitisers.

With many companies opening up their offices and facilities, post the government lifting the lockdown, focus has been to keep the virus at bay.

"Companies are asking for more security men, and for more intense cleaning," says Sinha. This means that instead of just a bucket and a mop - the norm earlier - companies want sophisticated equipment and chemicals to be used for cleaning. Work stations are cleaned up to three times a day, from just once, earlier.

"Some want organic chemicals to be use for cleaning," says Sinha, and adds that a few of the clients want a 'safety assurance tag' for their facilities to instill confidence among employees.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The increased demand for these services has helped SIS make up for the lack of business among clients who are yet to open up their facilities.