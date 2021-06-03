MSD's women health spin-off Organon takes off in India

In the coming years, Organon will focus on scaling up its contraceptive implant ImplanonNxt thereby offering a choice of quality contraception to women in the region.

Organon, the global spin-off of MSD (US Merck) focussed on women’s health in India will be operating in women’s healthcare, fertility, dermatology, respiratory and bone health products in their portfolio.

Organon in India and neighboring markets will stand on its women’s health, fertility and established brands portfolio which will benefit from renewed management focus and enhanced commercial activities.

Organon has a portfolio of contraceptive and fertility brands

anchored by market exclusivity for ImplanonNxt (etonogestrel implant) that has long-term growth potential. In India Organon is having 16 percent market share in the contraception and fertility market.

Organon’s established brands business consists of 49 products across a range of therapeutic areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, dermatology and non-opioid pain. The company will look to capitalize on these well-known and recognizable brands in the region.

“In India, there is a high unmet need for family planning and at the same time, as per WHO estimates, about 3.9 to 16.8 percent of couples experience challenges in having children. As a business strategy, we will listen to women to understand their healthcare needs and find solutions which are relevant to them”, said Anjan Sen, who would lead the operations for India and countries in the South Asia region.

“Our vision and mission are aligned to the Government of India’s commitment to ensure access, choice, and quality of family planning services by expanding the range and reach of contraceptive options. We will consistently make efforts to ensure availability and access to quality healthcare products for women,” he added.

On June 3, the Organon Executive Leadership Team rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the first day of active trading.

At launch, Organon’s portfolio will consist of more than 60 medicines and products across an international footprint that serves people in more than 140 countries, with nearly 80 percent of its revenue generated outside the USA.

Organon said it was well positioned for organic low-to-mid-single digit growth from its 2021 base of business.