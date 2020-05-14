App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo revises contract of 'non-released' pilots, cuts pay by 50%

Pilots undergoing training are called 'non-released'.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo has revised the contract terms of pilots who are undergoing training, with new terms including up to a 50 percent cut in salaries and a change in rostering.

Most of these pilots, sources told Moneycontrol, had joined the country's largest airline from Jet Airways, which had suspended operations in April last year.

"These are non-released pilots. They have got a 50 percent pay cut, and the new contract is valid till March 2021," said a senior executive from the industry.

Close

Pilots undergoing training are called 'non-released'.

related news

According to the new contract, these pilots will be on a two-week-on and two-week-off schedule. Normally, a pilot is asked to be available for the full month, and leaves depend on the rostering.  Reduced flying hours impacts the allowances a pilot gets.

Moneycontrol  has written to IndiGo for a response, and will update the story accordingly.

The airline had announced pay cuts from May. This was after it had rolled back a similar announcement in April.  In a mail to employees, CEO Ronojoy Dutta had said "Leave without pay will range from 1.5-5 days depending on the employee group. Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce will not be impacted."

IndiGo and its peers, including SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara, have been forced to take steps to reduce their salary bills, as a severe cash crunch threatens the viability of their businesses. Flights have been suspended since March, when the government announced the lockdown to limit the COVID-19 spread. And there is no clarity on when the airlines can resume flights.

Jet Airways pilots

IndiGo is said to have hired over 400 pilots who earlier flew with Jet Airways. But their training - necessary because IndiGo fleet is Airbus and Jet Airways had Boeing aircraft - has been slow, say industry executives.

"There has been a shortage of trainers. And then the schedule has been pegged back because of the lockdown," said a senior executive.

The delay is especially so for pilots who had joined late last year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Indigo Airlines

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm, announce more details of economic package

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm, announce more details of economic package

Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms amid lockdown

Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms amid lockdown

Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.