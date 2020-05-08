App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:34 AM IST
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said Leave without pay will range from 1.5-5 days depending on the employee group. Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce will not be impacted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After going back and forth with regard to its policy regarding pay cuts for the month of April, Indigo has finally announced pay cuts for its employees under a 'limited, graded leave without pay program for the months of May, June and July.

Indigo CEO Rononjoy Dutta said, "No option but to implement pay-cuts from the month of May. Have to implement limited, graded leave without pay program for May, June & July."

He added, "Leave without pay will range from 1.5-5 days depending on the employee group. Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce will not be impacted."

Earlier in April, the company had rolled back its salary cut announcements that were made in March after the government appealed companies not to cut salaries during lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First Published on May 8, 2020 09:27 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.