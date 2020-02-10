App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian pharma sector's growth slips to 7.6% in January, anti-diabetes segment a drag

The patents for Vildagliptin in India, held by Novartis, expired on December 9, opening the market for cheap rip-offs.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian pharmaceutical market registered growth of 7.6 percent in January, down from 8.8 percent in December, due to end of patent exclusivity for high value anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The anti-diabetes segment, agrowth driver for the past few years, however, reported a modest single digit growth of 6.7 percent.

The patents for Vildagliptin in India, held by Novartis, expired on December 9, opening the market for cheap rip-offs. There were 207 brands launched in the month of January which has added 17.33 crores incremental, around one-fifth are Vildagliptin generics.

Close

AIOCD estimates that Vildagliptin and Vildagliptin plus Metformin combination clocked Rs 20 crore lesser in sales. Galvus brand dropped three ranks to 7, clocking sales of Rs 389 crore for the year ended January.

related news

Apart from anti-diabetes segment, other top therapies also failed to perform.

The gastro-intestinal (GI) therapy that lost around Rs 55 crore growing at just 5.3 percent, largely due to recall of ranitidine by GSK.

Cardiovascular segment grew at 10.5 percent.

Anti-infective segment is the largest contributor for IPM about 14 percent of total IPM sales.

The IPM reported sales of Rs 12078 crore for January. The IPM stood at Rs 1.41 trillion for the moving annual total (MAT) ended January, reporting a YoY growth of 9.6 percent.

January saw volume growth at 1 percent and price growth at 4.8 percent and new products growth at 3.4 percent.

Amongst the top 10 Indian drug makers, Dr Reddy’s posted the highest growth at 20.4 percent, followed by Torrent Pharma 15.8 percent, Intas at 11.5 percent and market leader Sun Pharma at 10.3 percent in January.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #pharma companies

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.