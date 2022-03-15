Exclusive: Softbank's Munish Varma to step down from Paytm and PB Fintech boards today

Image: Reuters

Munish Varma, the managing partner of Japanese investment behemoth SoftBank, is preparing to step down from the boards of Paytm parent One97 communication and PB Fintech, less than six months after the companies went public in India, said people familiar with the matter, adding that an announcement to this effect will be made shortly to stock exchanges.

The action is consistent with Softbank's move globally—it steps away from board positions after its portfolio companies get listed. Softbank will remain as an investor and retain its shareholding in both these firms, the people cited above said, asking not to be named.

SoftBank has invested over $10 Billion in Indian new age companies, with two of its large portfolio companies PB Fintech and Paytm listing on the markets last year. Softbank owns 17.4 percent stake in Paytm and around 12.4 percent stake in Policybazaar. "They will not be selling their shares, they are stepping away from the board as they are less involved in public companies," one of the persons cited above said.

The move comes at a time when both stocks have been hammered in the last few months, amid a broader selloff in new age listed stocks. While PB Fintech is down 28.57 percent from its issue price of Rs 980 a share, Paytm is down 67.67 percent from its issue price of Rs 2150 a share

While SoftBank and Paytm could not be reached, PB Fintech founder Yashish Dahiya declined to comment.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)