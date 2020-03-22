App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Pandemic: SpiceJet relaxes notice period norms for pilots

The pilots otherwise had to serve a notice period of six months, after putting in their papers

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget carrier SpiceJet has relaxed notice period norms for employees who have put in papers and has relieved them with immediate effect. The step, sources told Moneycontrol, is to cut costs, especially when the airline has reduced operations on the back of a demand slump because of the coronavirus.

"SpiceJet is releasing all pilots serving the mandatory six month notice period," an industry executive said.

Sources close to the company confirmed the step and pointed out that some 20 pilots were at the moment serving notices.

Close

This is not a retrenchment as they were under notice period, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

related news

"The aviation industry world over is the worst affected in this pandemic situation, and this, as you would understand, is a global phenomenon and is out of the control and not something specific to SpiceJet...we hereby accept the same (resignation letter) with a reduced notice period," the airline told one of the pilots.

Moneycontrol has seen the letter.

On March 19, SpiceJet had announced that it will temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30.

"We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises," it had said.

"Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from March 25, 2020, while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, 2020," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.