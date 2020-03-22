Coronavirus Pandemic: SpiceJet relaxes notice period norms for pilots

Budget carrier SpiceJet has relaxed notice period norms for employees who have put in papers and has relieved them with immediate effect. The step, sources told Moneycontrol, is to cut costs, especially when the airline has reduced operations on the back of a demand slump because of the coronavirus.

"SpiceJet is releasing all pilots serving the mandatory six month notice period," an industry executive said.

Sources close to the company confirmed the step and pointed out that some 20 pilots were at the moment serving notices.

This is not a retrenchment as they were under notice period, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"The aviation industry world over is the worst affected in this pandemic situation, and this, as you would understand, is a global phenomenon and is out of the control and not something specific to SpiceJet...we hereby accept the same (resignation letter) with a reduced notice period," the airline told one of the pilots.

Moneycontrol has seen the letter.

On March 19, SpiceJet had announced that it will temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30.

"We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises," it had said.

"Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from March 25, 2020, while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, 2020," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.