Adani Enterprises clarifies on reports of plan to exit Wilmar venture

On August 9, Adani Wilmar informed the stock exchanges that it cannot comment on the media reports.

Adani Enterprises on August 10 clarified on media reports that the port-to-power group was planning to sell its stake in the FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar saying there is no such event that requires disclosure.

“We would like to clarify that as of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side in accordance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations," billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

In the event of any development that requires disclosure..."we will disclose the same in accordance with the regulatory requirements", it added

The statement came after Bloomberg reported that Adani was considering a potential sale of its stake for the past few months, freeing up capital for its core business.

The deliberations about the stake sale were at an early stage and it was possible that Adani Enterprises may retain its shareholding, Bloomberg said. Adani’s stakes is worth about $2.7 billion, the report added.

Adani and Wilmar are equal partners in the JV which was formed in 1999. After an initial public offering (IPO) launched in February 2022 to raise Rs 3,600 crore, their shareholding came down to 43.97 percent each.

Adani Wilmar has declined around 36 percent this year, bringing the company's value down to about $6.2 billion. The erosion in value followed a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the Adani group of price manipulation and other wrongdoings. The company denied the charges but the group collectively lost over $150 billion in market value.

On August 10, Adani Enterprises closed 1.18 percent higher at Rs 2,552.10, while Adani Wilmar ended 1.31 percent lower at Rs 373.25 on BSE.

In the quarter ending June 30, 2023, Adani Wilmar reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore following a decline in edible oil prices, combined with the high cost of inventory. The company's revenue dropped 12 percent on-year to Rs 12,928 crore.