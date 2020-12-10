PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CCI initiates investigation against cement companies in India

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including ACC regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour," ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 01:34 PM IST
Cement

Cement

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday said fair trade regulator CCI has initiated an investigation against them and other cement companies in the country regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including ACC regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour," ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

ACC said it is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities.

"ACC has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct," the company added.

In a separate filing, Ambuja Cements in a similar worded statement, also said the Competition Commission of India has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including Ambuja Cements regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

Close

Related stories

"Ambuja Cements Limited has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics," it noted.

Shares of ACC Ltd were trading 1.42 per cent down at Rs 1,632.70 on BSE, while the Ambuja Cements stock was trading at Rs 248.70, down 1.66 per cent on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:20 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.