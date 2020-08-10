Buy Schneider Electric﻿, VIP Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RIL: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Broader market is still showing some amount of strength, so Schneider Electric is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 140, target of Rs 152. VIP Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 169, target of Rs 180. Indiabulls Housing is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 950, target of Rs 1,010."



"Reliance Industries has completed its corrections, so that is something that people can look at and probably trade on the upside. Also, yesterday Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), oil marketing stocks were looking good. So, they have also completed somewhat of a correction. So, even there, buying can be done and gas stocks, GAIL India which has been a fairly strong uptrend, even there, buying can be done," he said.



"Obviously, MT Educare is in a bear market and you have to get out because a stock that falls from Rs 200 to Rs 80 obviously has certain problems. Long-term support is around the Rs 75-80 zone, but it needs to recover. There is probably some fundamental bad news. So, these are the kind of stocks that you need to stay away from."

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.