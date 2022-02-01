Budget 2022 | Government rolls out tax regime for all virtual assets, experts hail move 'legalising' crypto

Income from 'virtual assets' will be taxed at 30%, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for FY23 in parliament on February 1. One percent TDS (tax deducted at source) will be deducted on these investments. The experts, however, added that the tax regime means the government has legalised cryptocurrency as an asset.

As per the government, 'virtual assets' is proposed to mean any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or any foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value which is exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value or a unit of account and includes its use in any financial transaction or investment, but not limited to, investment schemes and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically.

'Virtual assets' also include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and any other tokens of similar nature.

The government has announced long-pending clarifications on cryptocurrencies, addressing concerns including aspects pertaining to their status, security, and taxation.

"Clarity on income tax is a huge positive step for the crypto industry. This also removes any fear people had about impending ban. We now know that the government is definitely inching towards regulations in this sector," said Nischal Shetty, founder of crypto exchange platform WazirX.

The introduction of a tax policy framework for earnings from cryptocurrency was one of the major concerns, given the ambiguity over the status of the digital currency and related transactions.

Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO of crypto firm Unocoin, said, "The announcement has brought a lot of clarity on taxation, there will be no more confusion on how to tax the gains from crypto. We think this tax will be applicable to both trading customers and exchanges earning from cryptocurrencies. However, the 1% TDS may impact trading volumes in India as many individuals do day trading as well."

"A 1% TDS for every transaction may be more for such trades and hence may impact volumes," he added. However, he said that hoepfully the government will treat cryptocurrency as an asset so that "it falls under the ambit of long-term or short-term capital gains. But as of now there seems to be a single tax rate".

Over the past month, many cryptocurrency exchanges had come under the tax department’s scrutiny. WazirX paid Rs 49.2 crore after the department detected evasion of goods and services tax worth Rs 40.5 crore.

Ritesh Kumar, partner, IndusLaw, said, "It is not in line with what the industry was expecting."

Over the past one year, there has been a boom in individuals investing in cryptocurrencies, with exchanges crossing millions of users. Funding in crypto startups has taken off and the sector raised $511 million last year, according to data provider Venture Intelligence.

"Firstly, the robust representations made by the sector have been successful to the extent of the Government terming the crypt assets as Virtual Digital Asset (“VDA”). Although transfer of VDA is proposed to be taxed at 30 percent rate with no loss allowed to be set off and 1 percent TDS on such transactions, this is an absolute welcome step in the direction of recognising VDA," said Rashmi Deshpande, Partner, Khaitan & Co.



The 1% TDS on crypto trade is a master stroke by the government.

Now the government doesn’t have to reprimand exchanges to give them data, the exchange will have to deduct and report TDS for each trade so the government knows exactly how much everyone has traded in INR! — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) February 1, 2022

She added, "The coming legislations for this sector will only talk of the severity of the regulations. But the big question on whether these assets will be banned or not has been answered. Now what is left to be seen is how smartly the Govt tackles the issue of governance of the VDA sector to not only protect the business interest but the interest of the common investors."

Over the past few weeks, cryptocurrencies have seen a major fall after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to increase interest rates by March spooked the global markets. The stock markets globally too saw a sharp selloff based on the US Fed’s hawkish stance.

The FM also announced that the RBI will launch Digital Rupee in 2022-23, marking the first official statement from the Union government on the launch of much-awaited digital currency. FM also added that the introduction of CBDC will further enhance India's status as a digital economy.