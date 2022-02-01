MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2022 | Aegis Logistics, VRL Logistics gain on plan to build 100 cargo terminals

    Budget 2022 | Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman says 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals will be developed over the next three years

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Logistics companies gained 2-3 percent on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman said 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals would be developed over the next three years, as she presented the Budget for the year 2022-23.

    Aegis Logistics gained 2.3 percent to Rs 207.10 and Sical Logistics was up 3.4 percent at Rs 16.40, while Shreyas Shipping & Logistics climbed 3.03 percent to Rs 254.95, and Patel Integrated Logistics jumped 3.06 percent to Rs 18.55. Gati gained 1 percent.

    Allcargo Logistics rose 3.5 percent to Rs 341.85 and VRL Logistics gained 1.74 percent at Rs 452 on the BSE.

    Click Here To Read All Live Updates on Budget 2022

    "Budget has steps to boost transport and logistics and 'Gati Shakti' master plan for expressways will be formulated this financial year," the minister said . "We will expand highways by 25,000 kms in FY23 and railways will develop projects for MSMEs and small farmers."

    Close

    Related stories

    Read all live market updates here

    She said 100 new cargo terminals would be developed over the next three years and urban transport to connected will be railways.

    Also read: Budget 2022 | Adani Power, Tata Power rally 3-4% on allocation for hydro and solar projects in FY23

    "This is positive for logistics sector and it will benefit companies like VRL logistics, Gati," said Yash Gupta- Equity Research Analyst at Angel One.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aegis Logistics #Allcargo Logistics #Budget 2022 #Budget FY23 #Gati #Patel Integrated Logistics #Shreyas Shipping & Logistics #Sical Logistics #Union Budget 2022 #Union Budget FY23 #VRL Logistics
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.