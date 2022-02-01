Budget 2022 | Aegis Logistics, VRL Logistics gain on plan to build 100 cargo terminals

live bse live

Logistics companies gained 2-3 percent on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman said 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals would be developed over the next three years, as she presented the Budget for the year 2022-23.

Aegis Logistics gained 2.3 percent to Rs 207.10 and Sical Logistics was up 3.4 percent at Rs 16.40, while Shreyas Shipping & Logistics climbed 3.03 percent to Rs 254.95, and Patel Integrated Logistics jumped 3.06 percent to Rs 18.55. Gati gained 1 percent.

Allcargo Logistics rose 3.5 percent to Rs 341.85 and VRL Logistics gained 1.74 percent at Rs 452 on the BSE.

"Budget has steps to boost transport and logistics and 'Gati Shakti' master plan for expressways will be formulated this financial year," the minister said . "We will expand highways by 25,000 kms in FY23 and railways will develop projects for MSMEs and small farmers."

She said 100 new cargo terminals would be developed over the next three years and urban transport to connected will be railways.

"This is positive for logistics sector and it will benefit companies like VRL logistics, Gati," said Yash Gupta- Equity Research Analyst at Angel One.