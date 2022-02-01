MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Adani Power, Tata Power rally 3-4% on allocation for hydro and solar projects in FY23

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Solar power installation

    Solar power installation

     
     
    Power stocks gained after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocation of Rs 1,400 crore for hydro and solar projects as she presented the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.

    Tata Power shares gained 3 percent, NHPC was up half a percent, Jaiprakash Power Venturs gained 1.1 percent and NTPC was up 1 percent.

    "Rs 1,400 crore will be allocated for 123 MW hydro & 27 MW solar projects in FY23," Sitharaman said in her speech

    The BSE Power index was up 1.5 percent as Adani GreenTata PowerAdani PowerBHELSiemens, and NTPC rose 1-4 percent.

    Laying emphases on infrastructure, Sitharaman said said to boost transport and logistics a Gati Shakti masterplan for expressways would be formulated.

    "We will expand highways by 25,000 km in FY23 and railways will develop projects for MSMEs & small farmers, she said.

    The government would introduce 400 new-gen Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured in next three years and 2,000 kms will be brought under new scheme called 'Kavach', the minister said
