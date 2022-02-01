Budget 2022 Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

February 01, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher view on Tata Motors:

Tata Motors’ consolidated performance surprised positively with EBITDA margin at 12.5% (+250bps QoQ). Chip supply issue at JLR seems to be easing out as production grew 41% QoQ and is expected to gradually improve over 2022.

We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors and reiterate as our top pick given (1) PV business is likely to gain further market share, led by new product launches and expanding portfolio. (2) CV volumes will benefit from cyclical upturn, improving fleet utilization and freight rates (3) new refreshes in Land Rover and strong order book to benefit JLR and drive FCF generation.

We change our estimates by -2/+9% for FY23/24 to factor in the chip supply scenario. Maintain buy with a revised SOTP based Dec-23 target price of Rs 632 at 11.5x EV/EBITDA for standalone operations, 2.5x EV/EBITDA for JLR.