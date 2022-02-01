MARKET NEWS

    February 01, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    Budget 2022 Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

    Union Budget 2022 Stock Market Update | The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,509 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading firm tracking positive US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,014.170.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,339.850.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank37,975.350.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,339.85 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Feb 01, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Gainer details available.
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Loser details available.
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2982.2585.30 +2.94%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5473.457.40 +0.14%


    • February 01, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Economic Survey 2022: All about the automotive sector

      The 2021-22 Economic Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapped up with an overarching focus on economic recovery, climate change, and growth projections in FY23. 

      Although the automotive sector, particularly the EV sector didn’t receive extensive coverage in the report, there were several highlights pointing towards the construction of robust infrastructure and steadfast adherence to climate goals of achieving a net-zero carbon emission target by 2070. Read More

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Prabhudas Lilladher view on Tata Motors:

      Tata Motors’ consolidated performance surprised positively with EBITDA margin at 12.5% (+250bps QoQ). Chip supply issue at JLR seems to be easing out as production grew 41% QoQ and is expected to gradually improve over 2022. 

      We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors and reiterate as our top pick given (1) PV business is likely to gain further market share, led by new product launches and expanding portfolio. (2) CV volumes will benefit from cyclical upturn, improving fleet utilization and freight rates (3) new refreshes in Land Rover and strong order book to benefit JLR and drive FCF generation. 

      We change our estimates by -2/+9% for FY23/24 to factor in the chip supply scenario. Maintain buy with a revised SOTP based Dec-23 target price of Rs 632 at 11.5x EV/EBITDA for standalone operations, 2.5x EV/EBITDA for JLR. 

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Japan Jan factory growth hits near 8-year high - PMI

      Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in nearly eight years in January on stronger output and new orders, while cost pressures stayed elevated as firms continued to face supply chain delays.

      The supply chain disruptions forced businesses to build up safety stocks, with the survey showing holdings of raw materials increased at the strongest rate in nearly eight years.

      The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in January rose to 55.4 on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from a 54.6 flash reading and the previous month's final of 54.3.

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets

      Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar countered concerns about potential interest rate hikes, while investors waited for a slew of economic data to gauge the strength of global economies.

      Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.94 per ounce by 0140 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,799.10.

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery

      Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand.

      Brent crude for April delivery was up 14 cents, or 0.2% at $89.40 a barrel at 0150 GMT. The front-month contract for March delivery expired on Monday at $91.21 a barrel, up 1.3%.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.28 a barrel, having gained 1.5% in the previous day.

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Is the FY23 GDP growth forecast rosy or realistic?

      The Economic Survey 2021-22 has sounded optimistic on the prospects of economic growth for India, both in the current fiscal year and the next. The survey estimates FY22 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be 9.2 percent, on par with the first advance estimates released by the Central Statistical Organisation recently.

      But what has caught the eye is the Economic Survey’s projection of 8.0-8.5 percent GDP growth for FY23. Click to Read More

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 160.50 points or 0.93 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,509 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST.

    • February 01, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      COVID-19 vaccination Updates:

      India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 166.59 crore with over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. 

      The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

      Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data. 

      In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,65,47,420 first doses and 3,35,552 second doses have been administered. Also, 1,24,29,876 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been given so far.

