BMW keen to co-develop high-end e-bikes with TVS Motor for global markets

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

More than six months after TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director M. Sudarshan Venu announced on that it will be extending its partnership with BMW Motorrad to co-develop “new platforms and future technologies”, primarily electric vehicles , a senior representative of BMW Motorrad has now told Moneycontrol.com that is considering developing high-performance electric bikes with the Indian two-wheeler maker for global markets. Just like the existing partnership on petrol–driven bikes, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer will continue to bring on board their expertise in low-cost manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, while the German motorcycle brand will tap their engineering and design capabilities.

Stephan Reiff, Vice President - Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol said, “Electric 2 Wheelers will form a fair share of our (global) volumes in the future. We have launched our e-scooter in Europe and the demand is pretty higher than we had expected. Once we understand the economies of scale (in e-scooters), we will also aggressively get into bigger e-motorbikes in Europe. While we have capabilities for high-powered bikes, we are open to the idea of co-developing a lower powered e-bike with TVS if there is a business case in terms of battery costs, etc.”

It may be recalled that BMW Motorrad has already rolled out CE 04 electric scooter for US and European markets and is now looking to gain a sizeable presence in the electrically propelled bikes in Indian, Chinese and other markets.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, had said last year, "The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies."