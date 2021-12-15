TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to develop electric vehicles

Representative Image (Image: Twitter)

TVS Motor Company has announced the expansion of its long-term partnership with BMW Motorrad India to develop electric vehicles (EVs) and future technologies in the country. In the next two years, the first product jointly developed by both companies will be presented.

Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on a common platform and the companies will retail their products globally on it.

Under the partnership, TVS will be looking at designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products as well as looking after supply chain management and industrialisation.

The Chennai-based company will continue to look after engineering prowess in design and manufacturing as well as provide best-in-class quality to the products.

"The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets," said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

A partnership between TVS and BMW Motorrad was first signed in April 2013 to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global markets. Under this collaboration, they developed three products on the 310cc platform - BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Apache RR 310.

"In light of our fruitful association with TVS, we are delighted to extend our cooperation to include... joint development of new platforms including electric vehicles," said Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad.