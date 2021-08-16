MARKET NEWS

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says IndiGo will start service of new routes between Delhi, Gwalior and Indore from September 1

Jyotiraditya Scindia in his tweets said IndiGo will start operation of daily flights between Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi, Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior, Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior, and Indore-Gwalior-Indore from September 1.

August 16, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

 
 
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 13 in a series of tweets said that InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airlines will start operating new flight routes between Delhi-Gwalior and Indore-Gwalior on a daily basis from September 1.

While a representative from IndiGo did not comment on the development, the airline's official Twitter handle shared the minister's announcement on the social media platform.

Scindia in his tweets said that IndiGo will start the operation of daily flights between Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi, Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior, Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior, and Indore-Gwalior-Indore from September 1.

The announcement by the minister comes just a day after IndiGo had on August 12 flagged off its first Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

"The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under UDAN. Bareilly is the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra, and Prayagraj," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

IndiGo in a press release on Thursday said its new flight from Bareilly marks the progress on its plan to connect seven key regional destinations in the country in 2021.

The airline will operate flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai four days a week while from August 14, it will operate flights to Bengaluru three days a week.

Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, had last month also announced that SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The minister had announced that SpiceJet will start operating flights between Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad.
