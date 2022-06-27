English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Aurobindo Pharma receives 'warning letter' from SEBI over USFDA audit row

    The company has been asked to place the warning letter before the board of directors in the forthcoming board meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug-maker Aurobindo Pharma on June 27 informed the stock exchanges that it has received a "warning letter" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over the row involving the audit by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its unit in Hyderabad.

    The market regulator, in its letter to Aurobindo Pharma dated June 24, said the company did not disclose all the details related to the USFDA action.

    "From the disclosures made by the company, it was observed that the company had disclosed very limited and restricted information," stated the SEBI letter, a copy of which was attached by Aurobindo Pharma in its latest regulatory filing.

    The company had, notably, issued a corporate announcement on November 10 last year to inform that the USFDA has conducted an inspection at its "Unit 1", an API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing

    facility, in Hyderabad between August 2 and August 12, 2021.

    In another announcement, on January 14 this year, Aurobindo Pharma had informed that it had received a warning letter from the American drug regulator in connection to the inspection that was carried out its Hyderabad-based facility in August 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    SEBI, in its letter, noted that the only fact which Aurobindo Pharma disclosed was "that a warning letter was received from USFDA".

    "The company did not disclose the details on the reason and the non-compliance/aberration observed, for which the warning was issued," it added.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aurobindo Pharma
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.