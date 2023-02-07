English
    Adani Ports aims to repay Rs 5,000 crore in debt by the end of 2023-24: Karan Adani

    Adani Ports will also be looking to invest Rs 4,000-4,500 crore as capital expenditure in 2023-24, whole-time director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani said

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 07, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plans to repay Rs 5,000 crore in debt by the next financial year 2023-24, the company's whole-time director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani said in a statement on February 7.

    "We are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 crore, which will significantly improve our net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March 2024," Karan Adani said in a recorded video message.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's announcement to reduce debt in 2023-24 has emerged at a time when the entire Adani group has been plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials, high debt burden, and overvaluation.

    ALSO READ: Adani Group fiasco: Five lenders and their exposure to crisis-ridden conglomerate