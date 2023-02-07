English
    Adani Group fiasco: Five lenders and their exposure to crisis-ridden conglomerate

    All lenders have maintained that their exposure to the group is well within the limits and backed by strong collaterals. Banks also said there are no repayment delays so far.

    Jinit Parmar
    February 07, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    The bid cancellation has emerged at a time when the entire Adani Group has been plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials.

    The Adani group is in throes of the worst crisis in history after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged irregularities in its books on January 24, setting its shares into a tailspin.

    Adani Group share prices fell sharply in the days followed and some foreign banks stopped taking its bonds as collateral for margin loans. India’s banking and stock market regulators issued statements to pacify stakeholders, saying there were no systemic risks.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to Network18, clarified that the exposure of Life Corporation of India (LIC) is well within the permissible limits. In a post-Budget press conference in Mumbai on February 4, she said that the regulators are working and monitoring the Adani Group situation closely.

    Lenders to Adani group faced questions on the future of their loans and their repayment status. Five banks, which include some of the biggest public and private sector players, have so far disclosed their exposure to the Adani Group.