English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FM Sitharaman on Adani issue: 'Regulators monitoring the situation'

    Banks and LIC came out with their exposure to the Adani group. The RBI released its statement on the same, the finance minster said.

    Jinit Parmar
    February 04, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 4 said regulators are monitoring the developments on the Adani group and they are independent to function. Banks and Life Insurance Corporation came out with their exposure to the Adani group. The Reserve Bank of India released its statement on the same, the finance minister said.

    "The market has functioned in prime condition. SEBI (the Securities and Exchange Board of Idia) has worked on it well," Sitharaman said at a post-budget press conference in Mumbai. The Adani group faced a crisis after a research report from US short seller Hindenberg alleged lapses in its accounting and valuation.

    The shares of Adani group firms have plummeted since then.

    (This is a breaking story, Please check back for details)