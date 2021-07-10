South Korea's SsangYong Motor Company to sell its Pyeongtaek plant as rehabilitation process

SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

South Korea-based automobile manufacturer SsangYong Motor Company has decided to sell its Pyeongtaek plant as part of self-rescue efforts, The Korea Times quoted local government as saying on Saturday.

The debt-ridden automaker's Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra failed to secure a buyer for its 75 percent stake in the automaker, the daily noted. Following this, SsangYong Motor Company has been under court receivership since April.

According to the new development, the city government of Pyeongtaek has signeda memorandum of understanding with the court-appointed manager of SsangYong and its labor union regarding the sale of the site. The plant -- constructed in 1979 -- is spread across 850,000 square meters and is valued at 900 billion won ($786 million).

However, the city government of Pyeongtaek has assured the firm that it will provide administrative support in the process of construction and relocation, as the firm will build a new factory in Pyeongtaek.

"We will actively support SsangYong Motor to grow into a global company that contributes to the development of the local economy," The Korea Times quoted Pyeongtaek Mayor Jung Jang-seon as saying.

Adding more, court-appointed administrator Chung Yong-won said SsangYong Motor's ne plant will focus on green and self-driving cars as a base for the company's long-term survival.

Earlier on June 28, the automaker opened an auction for its majority stake. In charge of the sale process, EY Han Young had even issued a public notice, stating, that it will accept letters of intent from potential buyers until the end of July. The preliminary reviews on LoIs will be conducted in August.