MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

South Korea's SsangYong Motor Company to sell its Pyeongtaek plant as rehabilitation process

The debt-ridden automaker's Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra failed to secure a buyer for its 75 percent stake in the automaker, the daily noted. Following this, SsangYong Motor Company has been under court receivership since April.

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

South Korea-based automobile manufacturer SsangYong Motor Company has decided to sell its Pyeongtaek plant as part of self-rescue efforts, The Korea Times quoted local government as saying on Saturday.

The debt-ridden automaker's Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra failed to secure a buyer for its 75 percent stake in the automaker, the daily noted. Following this, SsangYong Motor Company has been under court receivership since April.

ALSO READ: SsangYong looks for a new investor, plans to complete sale process by October: Report

According to the new development, the city government of Pyeongtaek has signeda memorandum of understanding with the court-appointed manager of SsangYong and its labor union regarding the sale of the site. The plant -- constructed in 1979 -- is spread across 850,000 square meters and is valued at 900 billion won ($786 million).

However, the city government of Pyeongtaek has assured the firm that it will provide administrative support in the process of construction and relocation, as the firm will build a new factory in Pyeongtaek.

Close

Related stories

"We will actively support SsangYong Motor to grow into a global company that contributes to the development of the local economy," The Korea Times quoted Pyeongtaek Mayor Jung Jang-seon as saying.

Adding more, court-appointed administrator Chung Yong-won said SsangYong Motor's ne plant will focus on green and self-driving cars as a base for the company's long-term survival.

Earlier on June 28, the automaker opened an auction for its majority stake. In charge of the sale process, EY Han Young had even issued a public notice, stating, that it will accept letters of intent from potential buyers until the end of July. The preliminary reviews on LoIs will be conducted in August.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jung Jang-seon #Pyeongtaek plant #South Korea #Ssangyong Motor #Ssangyong Motor Company
first published: Jul 10, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.