Hyundai i20 facelift launched starting at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops turbo petrol engine

The Hyundai i20 facelift will be offered in eight colours across five variants. (Photo: Hyundai Motor India Limited)

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a facelift version of its popular premium hatchback i20 on September 8, with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version gets cosmetic updates and feature additions over the outgoing model, and will be offered in eight colours across five variants.

Hyundai made minor changes to the i20's design by tweaking the LED headlamps and its inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, reworking the front and rear bumpers, introducing new 16-inch alloy wheels and a grille, and installing a new 3D Hyundai logo on the bonnet of the car.

Further, the 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift also has a host of safety feature additions, and rejigged engine options.

Speaking of the engine, the car will be powered by the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine, mated to either an MT or CVT automatic, which produces 83.13 hp and 115 Nm of torque. It gets a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.

However, the company has discontinued the turbo-petrol engine, which the outgoing model had as an option.

Interiors

The new 2023 Hyundai i20 is draped in a grey and black theme, and boasts of a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, semi-leatherette seats and door armrests, flat-bottom steering wheel, and the signature ambient 'sounds of nature' feature.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, and rear parking sensors as standard. Also up for offer are TPMS, OTA updates, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity.

Colours and variants

The new i20 comes in five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O) - and can be had in one of Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with a black roof, and Fiery Red with a black roof colour schemes.