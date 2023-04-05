Hyundai to launch new SUV for Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Limited to launch new SUV for Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Limited, an arm of a South Korean automaker, announced on April 5 it will soon launch a new SUV in the Indian automobile market. The SUV is said to have advanced technology, superior safety and strong performance, making it a 'smart vehicle', company’s official release stated.

On the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences, and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places ... we are aiming to elevate the wanderlust in customers and democratize the Hyundai SUV life for our most loved customers.”

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported their highest-ever dispatches to dealers last fiscal, enabling the domestic passenger vehicle industry to log in best-ever performance to date.

Hyundai Motor India logged an 11 percent increase in sales at 61,500 units last month, compared to 55,287 units in March 2022. The company’s domestic dispatches rose 13 percent in March 2023 to 50,600 units, compared to 44,600 units a year ago.