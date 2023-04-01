English
    Hyundai Motors posts highest ever sale of over 7.20 lakh units in FY23

    Out of this, the domestic sales volume of 5,67,546 was also the highest since inception.

    April 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    India’s first smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has marked a milestone achievement by recording the highest ever annual total sales of 7,20,565 units in FY22-23, making an 18 percent growth over the last year. Out of this, the domestic sales volume of 5,67,546 was also the highest since inception.

    “FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced seven segments defining products like the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA and the all-new Hyundai VERNA catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers. Despite Global Head winds, we see momentum in the Indian Auto Industry backed by strong India Growth story led by Gen MZ,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

