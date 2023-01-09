Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled, bookings open for Rs 11,000; check details

Hyundai Aura 2022 facelift sedan unveiled (Image: Hyundai Motors India)

Ahead of the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the new Aura facelift sedan, with its enhanced features being projected as one of the key selling points. The bookings for the premium four-wheeler have been opened for Rs 11,000 onwards, the automobile major said in a press release on January 9.

The bookings can be made either through the company's official portal or by visiting any of its authorised dealership stores.

The new Aura sets a new benchmark with over 30 safety features, Hyundai said, adding that the vehicle comes along with the "first-in-segment features such as standard application of 4 airbags (dual front + side), optional 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline) and curtain airbag".

"We are confident that the new Hyundai AURA will redefine benchmarks in the Indian market while embodying Hyundai Motor India's dedication to customer safety and convenience. This new compact Sedan is the culmination of our efforts to fulfill and elevate customer aspirations as new age buyers seek out products that truly add meaningful experiences to their lives," the company's chief operating officer Tarun Garg said.

The sedan comes in three powertrain options - 1.2l kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission; 1.2l kappa petrol with smart auto AMT; and 1.2l bi-fuel (petrol with CNG) with 5-speed manual transmission.

The new Aura also offers an array of convenient mobility solutions, such as footwell lighting, a fast USB Charger (type C), a speedometer with a multi-information display and a 20.25 cm-touchscreen display audio with smartphone connectivity, among others.

Styling features

The sedan, which will come in six monotone colour Options – "polar white, titan grey, typhoon silver, starry night (new), teal blue and fiery red" - features "chrome outside door handles and b- pillar blackout", the release said.

Further, the interiors of the new Aura have been "rejuvenated to evoke a more radiant and classy feel" with a new seat fabric design and pattern, Hyundai said.

The in-cabin experience is bolstered with premium glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on the gear knob and parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles, it further added.