Honda Cars India begins production of mid-size SUV Honda Elevate

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO Honda Cars India with HCIL members during the start of production ceremony of Honda Elevate at Tapukara manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on July 31 began production of its latest mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, at its manufacturing facility in Rajasthan's Tapukara.

According to a press statement from Honda, India becomes the first country to produce this global SUV. Honda's commitment to local production is highlighted as India takes the lead in manufacturing the SUV, achieving over 90 percent localization. Pre-bookings have commenced, and the launch, along with deliveries, is scheduled for September 2023.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand."

ALSO READ: In Pics: Honda Elevate SUV set to hit roads in September 2023! exciting details here...

The mid-sized Elevate SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, delivering 121hp and 145 Nm of torque. This engine, also found in the Honda City, is renowned for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which progressively intensifies as the engine revs higher, according to the press release

Following a similar approach to the City, the Elevate will come with manual and CVT transmission choices. While the exact price remains unconfirmed, considering its shared platform and engine with the Honda City, it is expected to be priced in a similar range as the Honda City.