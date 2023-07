1/7 Honda Cars Limited has unveiled that their mainstream sports utility vehicle product, Elevate SUV, will be launched in September 2023 in India. The car will come with manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox variant (Image: Honda Cars)

2/7 Honda has unveiled impressive fuel efficiency for the upcoming Elevate SUV. The manual gearbox variant will come with 15.31 km per litres (kpl) while the CVT equipped variant will come with 16.92 kpl. The car will come 40-litre fuel tank with a range of 612 km in manual version and 679 km with automatic version (Image: Honda Cars)

3/7 The base variant of the Elevate will sport a 120 bhp, 145Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox (Image: Honda Cars)

4/7 Honda Elevate comes with boasting a length of 4,312 mm, width of 1,790 mm, height of 1,650 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Furthermore, it sets itself apart with an exceptional ground clearance of 220 mm. (Image: Honda Cars)

5/7 5. The Elevate will be available in four distinct trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Even the base-level SV trim exudes style and convenience with its LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels, and dual front airbags. (Image: Honda Cars)

6/7 The Elevate SUV comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags, the sophisticated Honda Sensing ADAS suite, an eight-speaker setup, leatherette brown upholstery, soft-touch dashboard, and an auto-dimming interior day/night mirror (Image: Honda Cars)