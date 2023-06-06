English
    Honda's SUV Elevate makes global debut in India

    To be launched around the festive season, it will be pitted against segment heavyweights such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

    Avishek Banerjee
    June 06, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    The Honda Elevate will be equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed Manual and CVT options, and is based on the fifth-generation City sedan platform.

    More than a month after announcing its plans for a global debut of Elevate in the Indian market , Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) finally unveiled the SUV.

    As reported by Moneycontrol earlier, Honda Elevate will be a C-segment product and would be priced in the range of Rs 12-21 lakh.

    Honda Elevate will be equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed Manual and CVT options, and is based on the fifth-generation City sedan platform. To be launched around the festive season, it will be pitted against segment heavyweights such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

    Honda is also expected to launch a hybrid variant of the upcoming SUV.

    Avishek Banerjee
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 01:15 pm