Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara SUV shipped for export, CEO targets market across 60 countries

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its premium SUV Grand Vitara with the aim to reach over 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions, the company said in a press release on January 19.

Maruti Suzuki's initiative aligns with the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts, the passenger vehicle company said in the statement.

“Supporting government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence," said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

"By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well," he added.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki unveils all-new Fronx, powered by 1-litre turbocharged engine

In 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year.

The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently.