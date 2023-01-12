Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki unveils all-new Fronx, powered by 1-litre turbocharged engine

As many as 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments are showcasing their product portfolios at the event

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Fronx SUV to rival a number of compact SUVs. Based on the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx features styling characteristics from the Grand Vitara.

Essentially, a crossover, the Fronx’s stance is very SUV’s. However, with the smooth curves and flowing lines, give it a less-than-rugged look. The Fronx’s front features a new mesh grille flanked by eyebrow-like LED DRLs. Lower down, there is a fairly chunky bumper garnished with a brushed aluminium skid plate.

On the side, more of the black cladding is visible on the skirts and the wheel arches that sit atop 16-inch diamond-cut alloys. At the rear there is a full width LED tail lamp with a rugged looking rear skid plate at the bottom.

Two engine options are available to power the Fronx. The first is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated K-series engine. This producing 89.73 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The second is a more exciting engine. The Fronx sees the return of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 100.06 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 147.6 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 rpm and 4,500 rpm.

A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on both cars, but while the NA engine gets a 5-speed AMT automatic transmission option, the turbocharged engine is mated to an optional 6-speed automatic option.

In terms of features, the Fronx comes loaded to the gills with a list similar to the Baleno hatchback. The freestanding infotainment unit is a 9-inch touchscreen complete with Smartplay Pro+ and sound provided by Arkemys. The car also gets the Suzuki Connect connected car tech, a heads-up display, wireless charging, keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls, auto climate control and 360-degree camera among others.

Safety features include dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child safety locks. The Suzuki Connect app also provides for a number of safety features such as geofencing, tow away and tracking, immobiliser request, stolen vehicle notification, emergency alerts a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t announced the prices yet, but expect extremely competitive pricing. As for competition, the Fronx doesn’t have any direct rivals and will instead go up against the likes of other sub-4m compact SUVs such as the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and maybe even the Hyundai Venue.