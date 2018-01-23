App
Jan 23, 2018 03:11 PM IST

Apple may discontinue the iPhone X, launch three new bezel-less iPhones: Analyst

Kuo had earlier said that Apple may launch a trio of iPhone X like devices including 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models with OLED displays and a 6.1-inch model with an LCD display

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a research note shared with multiple tech publications said that Apple is most likely to discontinue iPhone X rather than sell it at a lower price when the second-generation model of the phone comes in the market later this year.

The currently available iPhone X is the first generation model and available at USD 999 in the US market (Rs 89,000 in India). As per Kuo’s note, reviewed by Mac Rumors, if Apple keeps the first generation iPhone X for a reduced price, say for an instance USD 899, it would cannibalise the sales of upcoming models.

“iPhone X would hurt product brand value and lineup of 2H18 new models if it continues to sell at a lower price after 2H18 new models launch: Lowering iPhone X's price after the 2H18 new models launch would be a negative to product brand value given 3-D sensing and OLED display are features of the new high-price model,” the research note reads.

“Additionally, to sell iPhone X at a lower price may have a negative impact on shipments of the new 6.1" LCD iPhone in 2H18. Thus, we estimate iPhone X will reach end-of-life around the middle of 2018.”

Kuo had earlier said that Apple may launch a trio of iPhone X like devices including 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models with OLED displays and a 6.1-inch model with an LCD display.

Kuo, through his near accurate predictions about Apple devices in the past, has garnered a seer like reputation. His predictions are largely believed to be materialised by Apple.

In future, Apple’s new iPhone line-up could consist:

—iPhone SE: USD 349

—iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: USD 449 and USD 569

—iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: USD 549 and USD 669

Devices expected to be launched in 2018:

—6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID: USD 649 or USD 749

—5.8-inch second-generation iPhone X: USD 999

—6.5-inch second-generation iPhone X Plus: USD 1,099

