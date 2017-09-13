It's official! Apple launches 5.8-inch iPhone X at $999, ditches home button for FaceID

Moneycontrol News

Apple has finally launched the most awaited phone of the year, iPhone X. The phone is priced at USD 999 and pre-orders will begin from October 23 and will be available in the markets from November 3. The tech giant also launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the event.

The launch took place at the newly set-up Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Campus in Cupertino, California.

With the launch Apple has put to rest all the rumours, speculations and leaks which were making rounds over the past few weeks.

While iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched as successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone X — pronounced iPhone Ten — is a special edition phone envisioned by Apple to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the product which was first unveiled by Steve Jobs way back in 2007.

iPhone as a brand has been a landmark product for Apple Inc, the largest technology company in the world, and fetches the company about 2/3rds of its revenue. Not only did it change the fortunes of the company but it also changed the smartphone landscape forever.

"No other device in our lifetimes has had the impact on the world that the iPhone has," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

[caption id="attachment_2386183" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)[/caption]

Specifications

iPhone X sports a 5.8 inch all-screen OLED Multi-Touch Super Retina HD display which is a first in the iPhone product line. The phone will have a 2436x1125 resolution with a pixel density of 458ppi. The front and back of the phone is made of glass and is held in place with a steel frame.

IPhone X brings with it landmark changes to the whole design and layout part of iPhone. The phone will mark the end of the much-loved home-screen-button and has also ditched fingerprint scanner for facial recognition feature called Face ID.

FaceID is a security feature by which a user can unlock the phone by just looking into the phone’s camera. For FaceID, Apple will put to use its state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system. FaceID works by way of projecting more than 30,000 invisible IR dots onto a user’s face. Apple claims the feature is so efficient that even your twin sibling would not be able to unlock your phone using FaceID.

The phone will run on the latest A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and comes with an Apple-designed GPU.

The phone has a 3GB RAM and will come in two internal memory configurations of 64GB and 256GB. The device doesn’t support memory expansion.

iPhone X sports Vertical Dual-rear camera set up with 12 MP 12MP wide-angle and telephoto sensors with an aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. The phone can record videos with 4K resolution at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps and features optical image stabilisation for a smooth video. The phone can also record Slo mo videos with a resolution of 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps. The rear cameras also has a feature where a use can click 8MP still photos while recording a 4K video. The phone has a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

The phone is available in two exciting colours – Space Grey and Silver.

Apple also announced two new iPhone models — iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus which seems like a standard smartphone upgrades and will come in 64GB and 256GB versions. Pre-orders for the phones will begin on September 15, and arrival on September 22.

While iPhone 8 will come with a 4.7 inch widescreen LCD display with IPS technology iPhone 8 Plus will come with a 5.5 inch widescreen LCD display with IPS technology.

Both the phones will comes with the new A11 Bionic chip like in the iPhone X model.

iPhone 8 Plus features a dual 12MP rear camera set-up with a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens which supports portrait mode. However, iPhone 8 lacks the dual-rear camera set-up and comes with a 12MP camera with an aperture rate of f/1.8.

All three phones will have iOS 11 and will have the latest Animoji feature which brings the regular emojis to life. Using this feature a user can create an emoji based on his own facial expressions using the TrueDepth camera which can capture and analyse over 50 different facial muscle movements.

All three models support Wireless Charging and are Qi charger compatible.