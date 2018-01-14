App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 14, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's official: 'Padmavati' to release as 'Padmaavat' on January 25

The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released with the title change suggested by the censor board. "Padmaavat" will release worldwide on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", today announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25.

The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released with the title change suggested by the censor board.

"Padmaavat" will release worldwide on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

According to the release, it is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only five modifications.

related news

Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was mired into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena raised their objections towards the content of the film and an apparent dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer.

This claim was denied by the makers time and again.

The film is based on the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem "Padmavat".

"'Padmaavat' is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity," Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18 said in a statement.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said the film is a tribute to Rajput valour and it will be a benchmark in the history of Indian cinema.

"'Padmaavat' is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages and formats covering 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in India and the world.

"It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. We have partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets including non-traditional territories. 'Padmaavat' will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25 of January," Andhare said.

tags #Entertainment #India #Padmaavat #trends

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.