you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 02:22 PM IST

In pics | World Book Day 2020: Binge-read these books at home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Here are a few books you can read to promote the power of reading to celebrate this year’s World Book Day at home during lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The World Book Day, also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, is celebrated to promote reading, publishing and copyright. Books serve the purpose of a good companion during the days like the current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some suggestions that span different subjects and states of mind for those who want to spend some time away from the current scenario or simply put it in context. (Image: Pixabay)
The World Book Day, also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, is celebrated to promote reading, publishing and copyright. Books serve the purpose of a good companion during the days like the current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some suggestions that span different subjects and states of mind for those who want to spend some time away from the current scenario or simply put it in context.

The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton (Image: News18 creative)
The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton (Image: News18 creative)

The Masque of the red death by Edgar Allan Poe (Image: News18 creative)
The Masque of the red death by Edgar Allan Poe (Image: News18 creative)

The Plague by Albert Camus (Image: News18 creative)
The Plague by Albert Camus (Image: News18 creative)

The Stand by Stephen King (Image: News18 creative)
The Stand by Stephen King (Image: News18 creative)

Zone One by Colson Whitehead (Image: News18 creative)
Zone One by Colson Whitehead (Image: News18 creative)

The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz (Image: News18 creative)
The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz (Image: News18 creative)

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #world book day #World News

