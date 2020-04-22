App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US House to pass nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus aid on Thursday: Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, said House lawmakers were ready to then move on to a fifth effort to continue tackling issues swelling from the outbreak that has crushed the nation's economy and battered its healthcare system.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US House of Representatives will pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, said House lawmakers were ready to then move on to a fifth effort to continue tackling issues swelling from the outbreak that has crushed the nation's economy and battered its healthcare system.

"We'll pass it tomorrow in the House," the California Democrat said.

The bipartisan $484-billion package, which passed the Republican-led US Senate on Tuesday, includes an additional $321 billion for a previously set up small business lending program that quickly saw its funds exhausted.

It also includes $60 billion for a separate emergency disaster loan program - also for small businesses - and $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said she hopes the newly provided funds will be able to flow to strapped employers and others as soon as possible after US President Trump, who has backed the bill, signs it into law.

"This is absolutely urgent," she told MSNBC.

She also said a subsequent fifth aid package should also include money to protect US elections and the US Postal Service.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Health #Nancy Pelosi #United States #US House of Representatives #World News

