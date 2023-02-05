English
    US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

    The Pentagon assesses that this balloon was part of a fleet of Chinese spy balloons. On Friday, it said another Chinese balloon was flying over Latin America.

    Reuters
    February 05, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
    The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the U.S. coast, over relatively shallow water, potentially aiding efforts to recover elements of the Chinese surveillance equipment in the coming days, officials said.

    US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered US airspace and triggered a dramatic — and public — spying saga that worsened Sino-US relations.

    President Joe Biden said he had issued an order on Wednesday to take down the balloon, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to safeguard civilians from debris crashing to Earth from thousands of feet (meters) above commercial air traffic.

    "They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” Biden said.

    Multiple fighter and refueling aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one — an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia — took the shot at 2:39 p.m. (1939 GMT), using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile, a senior U.S. military official said.